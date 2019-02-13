UPDATE: According to Decatur police, Aaron Gene Welker has been safely located.
----
The Decatur Police Department is trying to find a man missing since Friday.
Aaron Gene Welker, 26, has been missing since he left home on foot about 8 p.m. Friday, said Emme Long, police spokesperson.
Welker was last seen wearing a black jacket, Levi’s jeans, and red Vans shoes.
If anyone has any information that could Welker is asked to contact Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or email at smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.
Related Content
- Decatur police: Missing man safely located
- Authorities locate missing child
- Missing Decatur man's body positively identified
- Authorities locate missing man in Jackson County
- Florence man accused of stealing from Decatur Kay Jewelers location
- Decatur police investigating shooting
- Authorities locate missing Boaz woman
- Update: Man safely off Highway 31 bridge in Decatur
- UPDATE: Missing Bessemer man found safe
- Decatur man charged with robbery, fighting police
Scroll for more content...