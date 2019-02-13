Decatur police: Missing man safely located

UPDATE: According to Decatur police, Aaron Gene Welker has been safely located.

The Decatur Police Department is trying to find a man missing since Friday.

Aaron Gene Welker, 26, has been missing since he left home on foot about 8 p.m. Friday, said Emme Long, police spokesperson.

Welker was last seen wearing a black jacket, Levi’s jeans, and red Vans shoes.

If anyone has any information that could Welker is asked to contact Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or email at smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.