Decatur police: Missing man safely located

Aaron Gene Welker has been safely located.

Posted: Feb. 11, 2019 3:00 PM
Updated: Feb. 12, 2019 8:21 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

UPDATE: According to Decatur police, Aaron Gene Welker has been safely located.

----

The Decatur Police Department is trying to find a man missing since Friday.

Aaron Gene Welker, 26, has been missing since he left home on foot about 8 p.m. Friday, said Emme Long, police spokesperson.

Welker was last seen wearing a black jacket, Levi’s jeans, and red Vans shoes.

If anyone has any information that could Welker is asked to contact Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or email at smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.

Post by Decatur Police Department Alabama.

