Decatur police seek information about shooting that injured bystander, dog

Decatur police are working to learn more about a shooting that injured a nearby bystander and dog.

It happened on Tuesday, Dec. 29, around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of 12th Avenue Northwest and 3rd Street Northwest.

Police say two people were involved in the shooting. A bystander was shot in the leg and a dog was also injured.

The bystander was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital and was later transferred to UAB Hospital. The dog was taken to animal control for treatment.

Investigators have identified both suspects involved in the shooting and say the investigation is ongoing.

If you have information about the shooting, police ask you to contact Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.