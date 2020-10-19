Decatur police seek information about hit-and-run wreck that injured two people

Decatur police are seeking information about a crash involving a motorcycle and vehicle this weekend on Highway 20.

It happened on Saturday, Oct. 17, around 2 p.m. in front of Calvary Assembly. The police department and Decatur Fire and Rescue responded.

According to police, a motorcycle with two occupants was hit by another vehicle, causing the motorcycle to lose control. They say the vehicle then left the scene of the wreck.

Both of the people on the motorcycle were taken to Huntsville Hospital. The driver is in stable condition and the passenger is in critical condition, as of Monday.

During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that the vehicle leaving the scene traveled north on Highway 31 towards Athens, police say. They believe it to be a red or burgundy SUV with Texas plates that possibly start with “KXZ."

The vehicle is believed to have damage to its rear and was possibly driven by a white male.

If you have any information about the wreck, police ask you to call Traffic Unit Lt. Chris Delgado at (256) 341-4661.