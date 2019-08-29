Clear
Decatur police seek help identifying suspected wallet stealers

The wallet was stolen from a 6th Avenue business about 9:15 a.m. Aug. 10, according to the police department.

Posted: Aug 29, 2019 11:35 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Decatur Police Department is asking the public to help it identify two people suspected of stealing a wallet.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kitchens at mkitchens@decatur-al.gov or 256-341-4668.

