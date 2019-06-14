Decatur police seek help finding van theft suspect

The Decatur Police Department is asking the public to help it identify a van theft suspect.

Police say a man stole a blue 2007 Dodge Caravan SXT from a business about 1 p.m. Wednesday, said Emme Long, department spokesperson.

The name of the business was not released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Prosser at 256-341-4842 or bprosser@decatur-al.gov.