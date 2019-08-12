Decatur police seek help finding suspect in shooting

The Decatur Police Department is trying to find a suspect in a shooting.

Johnny Darryl Strong, 27, is a suspect in a shooting that occurred about 10 p.m. Aug. 9 on the 1200 block of West Moulton Street, said Emme Long, police spokesperson.

Long said the victim had two non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and has been treated and released from the hospital.

Police said the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident between acquaintances.

Long said Strong faces a charge of second-degree assault.

Anyone with information on Strong or more information about the incident are asked to contact Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or email at smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.