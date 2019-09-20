Decatur police seek help finding robbery suspects

The Decatur Police Department is trying to find two men who it says were involved in a robbery on Thursday.

Police have active second-degree robbery warrants for Adrian B. Crayton and Mashaud T. Lewis. More charges are anticipated, said Emme Long, police spokeswoman.

Any information regarding the location of Crayton and Lewis can be sent to Sgt. Burleson at 256-341-4633 or send an email to mburleson@decatur-al.gov.