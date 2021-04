The Decatur Police Department is asking for the public's help finding Tracey Clemons Lanier, 51, of Decatur.

Police said she was last seen leaving her home on April 19. Her family says she has a condition that may impair her judgement.

Lanier was driving her Silver 2007 Honda Accord with Alabama Tag 1030BF6, at the time she went missing.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Joshua Daniell by phone 256-341-4644 or by email at jdaniell@decatur-al.gov