Decatur police seek help finding Walmart fire-starting suspect

The Decatur Police Department is asking the public help identify a woman is says started a fire in a Walmart.

Police responded to the Walmart on Spring Avenue SW on July 22 on a report of an arson investigation, said Emme Long, police spokesperson.

Long said the woman in the attached photos is the suspect, and that she left the store in a small white SUV.

If anyone has any information about this incident or the identity of the subject, please contact Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or email him at smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.