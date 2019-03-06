Decatur police seek counterfeit money suspects

The Decatur Police Department is asking the public to help it identify two men suspected of using counterfeit money in Decatur businesses.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ferguson at 256-341-4669.
