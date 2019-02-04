Decatur police say worker sold alcohol to underage person

The Decatur Police Department has arrested a man it says sold alcohol to an underage person.
The department says it received multiple complaints of illegal alcohol sales to minors occurring at the Riverside Mini Mart, 1602 Grant St. SE.
On Jan. 30, an illegal sale of alcohol from an employee to a minor was observed by officers.
Saddam Murshad was arrested for the sale, police said.
Police have not released details on the exact charges he faces.
