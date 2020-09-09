Decatur police say woman stole credit cards from house, used them

A Decatur woman is in custody after police said she took credit cards from a residence and used them to buy more than $1,500 of merchandise.

Karen Bowman Rogers is charged with theft of property after a Decatur resident reported the theft of their personal credit cards on Feb. 3.

Police said Rogers was released from the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office on unrelated charges Tuesday and transferred to the custody of Decatur police.

Rogers was taken to the Morgan County Jail. Bond was set at $2,500.