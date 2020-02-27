Decatur police say woman intentionally hit someone with her vehicle

Decatur police say a woman is in jail for purposely hitting someone with her vehicle.

Officers responded to the wreck on Tuesday in the 1600-block of Jackson Street SE. They learned a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle on purpose.

Police identified the driver of the vehicle as Josie McClellan. She was arrested on Wednesday for assault first-degree.

McClellan is in the Morgan County Jail. Her bond is set at $15,000.