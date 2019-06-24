Clear

Decatur police say suspect used fake money at yard sales

Jeremy Antonio Chatmon

The Decatur Police Department has arrested a man who it says was passing fake $100 bills.

Multiple residents filed reports this month saying they have been given “replica” $100 bills at yard sales, said Emme Long, police spokesperson.

A detective identified Jeremy Antonio Chatmon as the suspect, and he was arrested June 20 on four charges of first-degree possession of a forged instrument.

Bond was set at $120,000 bond.

