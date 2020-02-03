Decatur police say a victim is in critical condition after he was hit by a vehicle Saturday night.
The department says emergency personnel responded to the wreck at Old Moulton Road and 2nd Street SW around 11:52 p.m.
The pedestrian, Nadis “CJ” Eugene Carlisle III of Moulton, was taken to Huntsville Hospital, where police say he is in critical but stable condition.
Police are investigating the wreck.
Related Content
- Decatur police say pedestrian hit by vehicle is in critical condition
- UPDATE: Decatur police identify pedestrian hit by truck
- Pedestrian hit by vehicle in north Huntsville
- Pedestrian killed crossing Decatur street
- Child hit by vehicle in Decatur
- Man in critical condition after Decatur car crash
- Man in critical condition after shooting in Decatur
- Huntsville police: Driver critically injured after hitting parked vehicle
- Pedestrian hit and killed by RV in Decatur
- Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Whitesburg Drive in Huntsville
Scroll for more content...