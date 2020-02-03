Clear

Decatur police say pedestrian hit by vehicle is in critical condition

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle late Saturday night.

Posted: Feb 3, 2020 11:25 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Decatur police say a victim is in critical condition after he was hit by a vehicle Saturday night.

The department says emergency personnel responded to the wreck at Old Moulton Road and 2nd Street SW around 11:52 p.m.

The pedestrian, Nadis “CJ” Eugene Carlisle III of Moulton, was taken to Huntsville Hospital, where police say he is in critical but stable condition.

Police are investigating the wreck.

