Decatur police say man charged with rape is in jail after turning himself in

Decatur police say a man is in jail accused of having a sexual relationship with an underage girl.

The department says it received a report on July 28th that Juan Mendez had been having the relationship, which led to an investigation by police and the Morgan County Department of Human Resources.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Mendez on a first-degree rape charge. He turned himself in on Wednesday to the Decatur Police Department.

He was booked in the Morgan County Jail on a $60,000 bond.