BREAKING NEWS Decatur police say homicide investigation underway after shooting on Blue Bird Lane SW Full Story
Decatur police say homicide investigation underway after shooting on Blue Bird Lane SW

Police say one person is dead after a shooting Thursday afternoon.

Posted: Oct 24, 2019 5:10 PM
Updated: Oct 24, 2019 5:27 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Decatur police are investigating a homicide in the 200 block of Blue Bird Lane SW.

Police say one victim was killed in the shooting, and the body was found in an apartment. A suspect is not currently in custody.

The department tells WAAY 31 the shooting was an isolated incident. A police spokesperson, Emme Long, says someone called about a “disturbance” at 3:36 p.m. Thursday.

The county coroner responded to the scene.

