Decatur police say homicide investigation underway after shooting on Blue Bird Lane SW

Decatur police are investigating a homicide in the 200 block of Blue Bird Lane SW.
Police say one victim was killed in the shooting, and the body was found in an apartment. A suspect is not currently in custody.
The department tells WAAY 31 the shooting was an isolated incident. A police spokesperson, Emme Long, says someone called about a “disturbance” at 3:36 p.m. Thursday.
The county coroner responded to the scene.
