Decatur police release video, photos of wanted burglary suspect

The crimes took ploace Sept. 8

Posted: Sep 20, 2019 12:04 PM
Updated: Sep 20, 2019 12:10 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Decatur Police Department needs help identifying a man suspected in two crimes.

The department on Friday released video and photos of man who it suspects burglarized a Beltline Road SW business and broke into a nearby vehicle about noon Sept. 8.

If you can identify the man, contact Detective Jackson at 256-341-4642 or tjackson@decatur-al.gov.

