Decatur police release video, photos of wanted burglary suspect

Photo Gallery 3 Images
The Decatur Police Department needs help identifying a man suspected in two crimes.
The department on Friday released video and photos of man who it suspects burglarized a Beltline Road SW business and broke into a nearby vehicle about noon Sept. 8.
If you can identify the man, contact Detective Jackson at 256-341-4642 or tjackson@decatur-al.gov.
