Decatur police release identity of man found dead after standoff

The Decatur Police Department has released the identity of the man they say held his ex-wife against her will before a standoff with police on Friday.

Richard Cannon McBay, 53, of Athens was found dead inside the home in the 3,700 block of Neches Court SW from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

About 8:15 a.m. Friday, Decatur police responded to the home, where the owner said her ex-husband broke in and held her against her will until she was able to escape.

Police said McBay barricaded himself inside the home, and “after hours of negotiations” he refused to come out.

It was later discovered a fire had been set in the home, and the suspect was found inside deceased.