Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Decatur police plan to arrest suspect behind school bomb threat

The suspect is not in Alabama

Posted: Aug 14, 2019 3:36 PM
Updated: Aug 14, 2019 3:51 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Decatur Police Department is planning to arrest the person who called in a bomb threat to Austin High School on Wednesday.

Morgan County 911 received a call with the bomb threat about 12:15 p.m., said Emme Long, police spokesperson.

Multiple units responded to the school, which was placed on lockdown. No bomb was found, and the scene was cleared about 12:44 p.m.

Long said detectives identified the suspect behind the threat as an out-of-state individual, who had previously harassed a specific student at Austin High School.

Warrants are being obtained for the suspect’s arrest, said Long.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 97°
Florence
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 96°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 93°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 98°
Scottsboro
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 95°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events