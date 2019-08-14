Decatur police plan to arrest suspect behind school bomb threat

The Decatur Police Department is planning to arrest the person who called in a bomb threat to Austin High School on Wednesday.

Morgan County 911 received a call with the bomb threat about 12:15 p.m., said Emme Long, police spokesperson.

Multiple units responded to the school, which was placed on lockdown. No bomb was found, and the scene was cleared about 12:44 p.m.

Long said detectives identified the suspect behind the threat as an out-of-state individual, who had previously harassed a specific student at Austin High School.

Warrants are being obtained for the suspect’s arrest, said Long.