A Decatur police officer was honored for her bravery.
Officer Keelin Darby received the Chief's Commendation Award. Back in September, Darby responded to a shooting. A man was shot in the leg, and Darby applied pressure until medics got to the scene.
Doctors later told police if Darby had not applied pressure to the wound, the man would have died.
"He didn't deserve to get shot. No one does. He just was hurt and he needed help, so I was there to help him," said Darby.
She says helping people like this is just part of the job, and is something she didn't expect to be rewarded for.
Related Content
- Decatur police officer honored for saving shooting victim's life
- Decatur police investigating shooting
- Decatur police investigating Saturday shooting
- Decatur police investigating deadly shooting
- Decatur apartment shooting victim dies; police looking for murder suspect
- Victim in Decatur shooting dies, police investigating homicide
- Decatur police: Shooting victim sought for falsely naming suspect
- Shooting victim hospitalized with life-threatening injuries
- Gamers honor Jacksonville victims killed in shooting
- Man charged with assaulting Decatur police officers
Scroll for more content...