Decatur police officer honored for saving shooting victim's life

A Decatur police officer was honored for her bravery.

Officer Keelin Darby received the Chief's Commendation Award. Back in September, Darby responded to a shooting. A man was shot in the leg, and Darby applied pressure until medics got to the scene.

Doctors later told police if Darby had not applied pressure to the wound, the man would have died.

"He didn't deserve to get shot. No one does. He just was hurt and he needed help, so I was there to help him," said Darby.

She says helping people like this is just part of the job, and is something she didn't expect to be rewarded for.