Decatur police now looking for prisoner, woman accused of helping him escape

Decatur police are looking for a woman it says helped an inmate escape.

Police are looking for Brittany Samone Orr, who is accused of helping Mario Kellogg escape from police on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Decatur police arrested and charged Kellogg with first degree assault in connection with a December shooting that injured a bystander and a dog.

While en route to be examined at the hospital for a preexisting injury Tuesday afternoon, he escaped.

Kellogg now has an active warrant for third degree escape.

On Wednesday, police obtained a warrant for the arrest of Orr for assisting in Kellogg’s escape.

If anyone has any information to locate Kellogg and Orr, please contact Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or email at smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.