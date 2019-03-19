Clear

Decatur police need help with ID of debit card fraud suspect

The Decatur Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in the identification of a woman suspected of fraudulently using a debit card at a business in Decatur.

Posted: Mar. 19, 2019 1:27 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Decatur Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in the identification of a woman suspected of fraudulently using a debit card at a business in Decatur, said Emme Long, department spokesperson.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Sparks at 256-341-4637. Please leave a message.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 56°
Florence
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 57°
Fayetteville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 54°
Decatur
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 56°
Scottsboro
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events