The Decatur Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in the identification of a woman suspected of fraudulently using a debit card at a business in Decatur, said Emme Long, department spokesperson.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Sparks at 256-341-4637. Please leave a message.
Related Content
- Decatur police need help with ID of debit card fraud suspect
- Huntsville police want help identifying debit, credit card fraud suspects
- Decatur police need help identifying mail, debit card theft suspect
- Decatur Police charge man for fraudulent debit card use
- Madison County sheriff arrests 2 for identity theft, debit/credit card fraud
- Suspects wanted for credit card fraud
- Card cloning hits Decatur
- Police: Fraud suspects had equipment for cloning credit cards
- Decatur Police search for suspect using stolen credit card
- Decatur police searching for credit card thief
Scroll for more content...