Decatur police need help identifying mail, debit car theft suspect

The Decatur Police Department needs the public’s help identifying a mail theft suspect.
Emme Long, department spokesperson, said the mail theft occurred in the Burningtree area around mid-December 2018.
The suspect also used a stolen debit card to make multiple transactions in the Decatur area around the same time, Long said.
The Decatur Police Department asks that anyone with information related to the identity of this individual to please contact Det. T. Jones at 256-341-4644.
