The Decatur Police Department is asking the public to help it identify two people suspected of passing counterfeit currency.
If you can identify the people in these photos, contact the department at 256-341-4660.
Related Content
- Decatur police need help finding counterfeit money suspects
- Decatur Police seeing increase in counterfeit money
- Police searching for counterfeiting suspect
- Decatur woman arrested as result of counterfeit money investigation
- Athens Police arrest third suspect in recent counterfeit money crimes
- Huntsville Police arrest suspect on counterfeit money charges
- How to spot counterfeit money
- Man arrested for printing counterfeit money
- Investigation into counterfeit money leads to arrest
- Police identify man wanted for passing counterfeit money
Scroll for more content...