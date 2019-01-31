Clear

Decatur police need help finding counterfeit money suspects

If you can identify the people in these photos, contact the department at 256-341-4660.

Posted: Jan. 31, 2019
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Decatur Police Department is asking the public to help it identify two people suspected of passing counterfeit currency.

