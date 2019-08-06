The Decatur Police Department is looking for new school crossing guards.
As a crossing guard, you'll help direct citizens and traffic in school zones to make sure everyone gets where they need to be safely. Those looking to apply can do so here.
Related Content
- Decatur police looking to hire school crossing guards
- Crossing guards needed for Decatur City Schools
- Decatur school crossing guards recognized for retirement
- Police hold orientation for Huntsville City Schools crossing guards
- Pedestrian killed crossing Decatur street
- Huntsville crossing guards train ahead of students return to school
- Decatur City Schools want to hire 300 substitute employees
- Decatur museum looking to hire 50 people
- Decatur police investigating shooting
- Decatur company hired to help fix city roads
Scroll for more content...