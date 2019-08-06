Clear

Decatur police looking to hire school crossing guards

Decatur police are looking to hire crossing guards for the new school year.

The Decatur Police Department is looking for new school crossing guards.

As a crossing guard, you'll help direct citizens and traffic in school zones to make sure everyone gets where they need to be safely. Those looking to apply can do so here.

