Decatur police looking for suspect who exposed himself in business

The Decatur Police Department is looking for a suspect in an indecent exposure case.

About 2:45 p.m. Sept. 12, officers responded to a local business on 6th Avenue SE on a call that a man was exposing himself, said Emme Long, police spokesperson.

Now, police are trying to identify him.

If you can help, contact Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or email at smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.