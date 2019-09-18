Decatur police looking for suspect who exposed himself in business

Photo Gallery 3 Images
The Decatur Police Department is looking for a suspect in an indecent exposure case.
About 2:45 p.m. Sept. 12, officers responded to a local business on 6th Avenue SE on a call that a man was exposing himself, said Emme Long, police spokesperson.
Now, police are trying to identify him.
If you can help, contact Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or email at smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.
