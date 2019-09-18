Decatur police looking for suspect in apartment shooting investigation

Update: Police say Bryant Swoopes has been identified as the suspect.

There is an active warrant for the suspect for assault first-degree.

Police say one shot was fired, injuring the victim's leg.

Anyone with information or who can assist police in locating Swoopes should call Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.

Original story:

Decatur police are looking for a suspect after a shooting at Parkway Place Apartments at 2115 Central Parkway SW around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say one man shot another, and the victim was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital. They believe this is an isolated incident between two men who know each other.

Police know who the suspect is, but the man is not in custody at this time.