Update: Police say Bryant Swoopes has been identified as the suspect.
There is an active warrant for the suspect for assault first-degree.
Police say one shot was fired, injuring the victim's leg.
Anyone with information or who can assist police in locating Swoopes should call Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.
----------
Original story:
Decatur police are looking for a suspect after a shooting at Parkway Place Apartments at 2115 Central Parkway SW around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say one man shot another, and the victim was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital. They believe this is an isolated incident between two men who know each other.
Police know who the suspect is, but the man is not in custody at this time.
Related Content
- Decatur police looking for suspect in apartment shooting investigation
- Decatur police investigating shooting
- Decatur police arrest apartment burglary suspect
- Decatur police investigating Saturday shooting
- Decatur police investigating deadly shooting
- Decatur police investigating early Tuesday shooting
- Deadly shooting at Decatur apartment complex
- Police: 1 shot at Decatur apartment complex
- Police investigating accidental shooting at Huntsville apartment complex
- Decatur Police investigating fatal shooting of a 23-year-old