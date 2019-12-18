Clear
Decatur police looking for robber considered to be ‘armed and dangerous’

Officers responded Tuesday night to an armed robbery at a local business.

Posted: Dec 18, 2019 12:29 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Decatur police want help identifying a suspect in an armed robbery investigation.

The department responded Tuesday around 8:45 p.m. to Somerville Road SE, where officers learned a store had been robbed at gunpoint.

Credit: Decatur police

According to police, the suspect is described as a male who is approximately 5’3” to 5’7” and 160 pounds. They say he stole money from clerks at the store.

Police say at this time, the suspect is considered to be armed and dangerous.

If you have information, police ask you to contact Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.

