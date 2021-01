The Decatur Police Department is asking for help locating a missing woman.

Jessica Freeman Britton, 38, was reported missing on Jan. 28. She was last seen in Decatur on Jan. 25.

Police say Britton has a medical condition that requires constant care.

If you have any information about her location, contact Detective Joshua Daniell at 256-341-4644 or jdaniell@decatur-al.gov.