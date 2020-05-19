Decatur police find 65-year-old man last seen in April

4:42 p.m. Tuesday UPDATE: Decatur police report Mr. Letson has been found and is safe.

From earlier:

The Decatur Police Department is looking for a 65-year-old man reported missing by his family.

The department says Ellis Oneal Letson has not been seen since April 30.

If you have information about Letson’s whereabouts, contact Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.