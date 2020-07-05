Decatur police investigating shooting that left one juvenile dead

Decatur police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead early Saturday morning.

Police say the shooting happened near 18th Avenue Southeast and Locust Street Southeast.

Officials say a juvenile was transported to Decatur Morgan Hospital then to UAB hospital where he later died.

Decatur police says they are currently looking for the person or people responsible for the shooting. They say they are investigating leads.

If anyone has any information about the investigation, Decatur police asks that you notify Detective Joshua Daniell at 256-341-4644 or by email at jdaniell@decatur-al.gov.