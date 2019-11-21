Clear

Decatur police investigating shooting at apartment complex

The Decatur Police Department is investigating after a person was shot in Decatur Place Apartments.

Posted: Nov 21, 2019 5:53 PM
Updated: Nov 21, 2019 6:46 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Emme Long, police spokesperson, said the victim was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

Long said there is no risk to public safety.

