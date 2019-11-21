Decatur police investigating shooting at apartment complex

The Decatur Police Department is investigating after a person was shot in Decatur Place Apartments.
Emme Long, police spokesperson, said the victim was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.
Long said there is no risk to public safety.
Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online for updates.
