Decatur police investigating early Tuesday shooting

The Decatur Police Department is investigating an early Tuesday morning shooting.

About 12:31 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to the 1400 block of Central Parkway SW in reference to a shooting, said Emme Long, department spokesperson.

Officers found a black male who was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital and received medical attention.

Long said detectives have identified all parties involved in the incident, and there is no risk to the public.

More information will be released as it becomes available, she said.

If anyone has any additional information about the incident, please contact Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or email at smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.