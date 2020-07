Decatur police are investigating after a body was found in the water behind the Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge headquarters Friday morning.

Someone on a boat called 911 around 9:45 a.m. Friday and said they saw something that resembled a body, according to Decatur police spokesperson Emme Long. The rescue team removed the body from the water, and an autopsy will be performed.

Emergency crews have left the scene, as of 11:45 a.m. Friday.