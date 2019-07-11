Decatur police investigating after 1 killed in homicide on North Street SE

Decatur police are investigating a homicide that happened around 2:28 a.m. Thursday on the 1600-block of North Street SE.

Police say the department received a call to check on the well-being of a male, and when officers arrived at the scene, they found a deceased male with a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Violent Crimes Sergeant Mike Burleson at (256) 341-4600. Police say this is believed to be an isolated incident, and persons of interest are being interviewed.

The investigation is ongoing.