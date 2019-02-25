The Decatur Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after receiving a call about an early Monday morning shooting.
Officers responded about 3:18 a.m. to the 1000 block of Marion Street SW and found a deceased male with multiple gunshot wounds, said Emme Long, department spokesperson.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding the case should contact Violent Crimes Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4600.
Long said this is believed to be an isolated incident.
Related Content
- Decatur police investigating Monday morning murder
- Decatur police investigating shooting
- Decatur police investigating Saturday shooting
- Decatur police investigate murder-suicide on Wheat Avenue
- Police investigate Decatur car dealership break-in
- Decatur Police investigating overnight business theft
- Suspect arrested in Decatur murder
- Death investigation underway in Decatur
- Decatur woman identified in deadly Monday wreck
- Decatur Police investigating fatal shooting of a 23-year-old
Scroll for more content...