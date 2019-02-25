Decatur police investigating Monday morning murder

The Decatur Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after receiving a call about an early Monday morning shooting.

Officers responded about 3:18 a.m. to the 1000 block of Marion Street SW and found a deceased male with multiple gunshot wounds, said Emme Long, department spokesperson.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the case should contact Violent Crimes Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4600.

Long said this is believed to be an isolated incident.