Decatur police investigating Monday morning murder

Posted: Feb. 25, 2019 8:28 AM
Updated: Feb. 25, 2019 8:29 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Decatur Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after receiving a call about an early Monday morning shooting.

Officers responded about 3:18 a.m. to the 1000 block of Marion Street SW and found a deceased male with multiple gunshot wounds, said Emme Long, department spokesperson.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the case should contact Violent Crimes Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4600.

Long said this is believed to be an isolated incident.

