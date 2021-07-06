Decatur police investigating July 4 homicide

The Decatur Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place in the early morning hours of July 4.

Keith Edmond Nelms, 53, was found dead from a gunshot wound in the 200 block of Hillside Road SW about 1:09 a.m. Sunday, according to the Decatur Police Department.

Police identified Lavoudis Lee Nelms, the 68-year-old brother of the victim, as a suspect and detained him for questioning, police said.

As of Tuesday morning, no charges have been filed.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.