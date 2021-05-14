Decatur police identity 2 suspects in May 9 murder; 1 arrested, 1 at-large

One Decatur man is in custody and police are searching for another connected to a May 9 murder.

Mashaud Tyliek Lewis, 21, has been charged with capital murder in the death of Chester Lee Jordan, 59, of Decatur.

Decatur police identified Antone Lamar Yarbrough, 27, of Decatur as another suspect and have a warrant for his arrest on a capital murder charge.

Jordan was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on May 9 and taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information on Yarbrough’s whereabouts should contact Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or email SMukaddam@decatur-al.gov