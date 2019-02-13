Decatur police identify teen struck, killed by RV

Decatur Police have identified the man hit and killed on US Hwy. 31 on Saturday.

William Glen-Austin Stout, 19, or Decatur was hit by a motor home driven by a resident of Fayetteville, TN, said Emme Long, Decatur Police Department spokesperson.

About 9:08 p.m. Saturday, Morgan County Central Dispatch received a call from a driver, in which he advised he had struck something while crossing the causeway on US Hwy 31. The responding officers made contact with a motor-home parked on the shoulder of AL Hwy 20 and found evidence on the vehicle, which indicated that it had potentially struck a pedestrian, Long said.

After searching the causeway, responding officers located the body of a white male subject lying partially submerged in the water.

Limestone County Coroner Mike West took possession of Stout's remains.

The investigation is ongoing.

From earlier:

It's not uncommon for people to go fishing off Decatur's Highway 31 causeway. That's where a 19-year-old was hit and killed Saturday night.

"I'll definitely try to be more careful when I'm up there. Especially when it's darker," Grant Cheatham said.

Cheatham told us he doesn't fish off the causeway often.

"If traffic's heavy it's kind of iffy, but usually I feel safe," Cheatham said.

However Mykel Meeker said he never has and never will.

"I really don't think it's real safe to fish off the side of the road with traffic coming at me," Meeker said.

Right now we don't know what the victim was doing on the causeway when they were hit and killed around 9:30 Saturday night. Limestone County coroner Mike West told WAAY 31 an RV was going north on Highway 31 when its side mirror hit the victim who then fell over the guardrail and hit some rocks. West said the cause of death is blunt force trauma. The victim's body was found near the river bank.

"I'm probably not going to fish off the causeway. That makes it probably 100% right now," Meeker said.

A spokesperson with the city of Decatur said they'll likely release more information on the deadly accident some time Monday morning.