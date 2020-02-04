Decatur police identify escaped inmate accused of stealing, crashing sheriff's vehicle

Police say the escaped inmate who stole a sheriff's vehicle and crashed it in Decatur is Wesley Aldridge of Falkville.

Officials say Aldridge stole a Winston County Sheriff’s cruiser and crashed it on Highway 31 south at Cedar Lake Road. He was in custody in Winston County before police said he took off with the sheriff's cruiser.

Decatur police told us they got a call around 4:45 Monday afternoon about a reckless driver. When they got to the scene, they found the cruiser had crashed into a light pole after hitting another car.

Aldridge is charged with reckless endangerment, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of prescription drugs, improper lane usage, speeding, driving while revoked and no turn signal.

He was booked in the Morgan County Jail on a $203,000 bond.