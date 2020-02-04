Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Decatur police identify escaped inmate accused of stealing, crashing sheriff's vehicle

Wesley Aldridge

The inmate is being held on a $203,000 bond.

Posted: Feb 4, 2020 10:00 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Photo Gallery 1 Images

Police say the escaped inmate who stole a sheriff's vehicle and crashed it in Decatur is Wesley Aldridge of Falkville.

Officials say Aldridge stole a Winston County Sheriff’s cruiser and crashed it on Highway 31 south at Cedar Lake Road. He was in custody in Winston County before police said he took off with the sheriff's cruiser.

Decatur police told us they got a call around 4:45 Monday afternoon about a reckless driver. When they got to the scene, they found the cruiser had crashed into a light pole after hitting another car.

Aldridge is charged with reckless endangerment, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of prescription drugs, improper lane usage, speeding, driving while revoked and no turn signal.

He was booked in the Morgan County Jail on a $203,000 bond.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 60°
Florence
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 62°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 59°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events