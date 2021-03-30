Clear
Decatur police find man with multiple gunshot wounds in hotel

Posted: Mar 30, 2021 12:52 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Decatur Police Department is investigating after it says a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds was found in a hotel.

Police say they went to the La Quinta Inn, 918 Beltline Road in Decatur, about 2:18 a.m. Tuesday on a shooting call.

They found the victim, who was taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers determined the shooting actually took place at Wilson Morgan Park, police said.

The shooting remains under investigation. Police said this is believed to be an isolated incident “and that there is no perceived threat to the community.”

