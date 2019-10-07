Decatur police find car theft suspect already in jail

The Decatur Police Department says it has filed additional charges against a man who already was in the Morgan County Jail.

Charles Edward Smith Jr., who was being held without bond on a probation violation, now faces two counts of theft of property and two counts of burglary.

Smith is linked to two stolen vehicles, said Emme Long, police department spokesperson.

On Sept. 26, 2018, Long said a Decatur business owner reported a 2002 Chevrolet Corvette stolen and burglary.

On June 4, another Decatur business owner reported a burglary and theft of a 2005 Mercedes-Benz S430.

Police developed Smith as a suspect and warrants were issued. He was found to be incarcerated at the Morgan County Jail, Long said.

Bond was set at $15,000 for the new charges, but due to Smith’s probation violation he is being held without bond, Long said.