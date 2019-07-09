Decatur police file drug charges against woman involved in fatal wreck

The Decatur Police Department has filed drug charges against a woman it says was involved in a fatal wreck
Jonna McGuyre, 33, was arrested about noon Monday and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, said Emme Long, police spokeswoman. McGuyre was taken to the Morgan County Jail and bond was set at $5,000.
Police say McGuyre was found to have methamphetamine when she was involved in a June 25 multiple vehicle collision on Point Mallard Parkway, just west of Refuge Headquarters Road.
Long said the investigation showed that a Chevy Tahoe driven by McGuyre lost control and hit two trucks and an SUV before colliding head on with a Nissan Versa, which was driven by 30-year-old Ramsey Williams in the northbound lanes.
Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.
There were minor injuries in the three other involved vehicles.
Two children, ages 1 and 4, who were in the vehicle with McGuyre at the time of the crash, were transported to Huntsville Hospital.
