UPDATE: Decatur police, family locate missing elderly woman

UPDATE: Patricia Brackett has been found, according to police.

The Decatur Police Department is asking for help finding Patricia Ann Milam Brackett, 81.

She was reported missing by family Tuesday after she hadn’t been heard from in over 24 hours.

Brackett was last seen Monday in Decatur.

She has a medical condition which requires constant care.

If anyone has information pertaining to her location, contact Detective Joshua Daniell at the Decatur Police Department at 256-341-4644 or email jdaniell@decatur-al.gov.