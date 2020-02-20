Decatur police charge woman with stabbing victim multiple times

The Decatur Police Department has charged a woman with assault after it says she stabbed a victim multiple times.
Kadeja Burgos, 23, was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree assault. She was booked in the Morgan County Jail with a $15,000 bond.
Police responded to a stabbing in the 1,800 block of Cypress Street SE on Wednesday and found a victim with multiple stab wounds, said Emme Long, department spokesperson.
Long said investigators determined Burgos stabbed the victim after a physical fight.
Both Burgos and the victim were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Long said.
