Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Decatur police charge woman with stabbing victim multiple times

Kadeja Burgos

The Decatur Police Department has charged a woman with assault after it says she stabbed a victim multiple times.

Posted: Feb 20, 2020 4:40 PM
Updated: Feb 20, 2020 4:41 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Decatur Police Department has charged a woman with assault after it says she stabbed a victim multiple times.

Kadeja Burgos, 23, was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree assault. She was booked in the Morgan County Jail with a $15,000 bond.

Police responded to a stabbing in the 1,800 block of Cypress Street SE on Wednesday and found a victim with multiple stab wounds, said Emme Long, department spokesperson.

Long said investigators determined Burgos stabbed the victim after a physical fight.

Both Burgos and the victim were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Long said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 31°
Florence
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 31°
Fayetteville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 28°
Decatur
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 28°
Scottsboro
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 33°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events