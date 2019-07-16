Clear
BREAKING NEWS Decatur police charge woman with manslaughter in fatal Point Mallard Parkway crash Full Story

Decatur police charge woman with manslaughter in fatal Point Mallard Parkway crash

Jonna McGuyre

On July 8, McGuyre was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Posted: Jul 16, 2019 3:17 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Decatur Police Department has charged a woman involved in a fatal crash with manslaughter.

Jonna McGuyre, 33, surrendered Tuesday and is being held at the Morgan County Jail under a “no bond,” said Emme Long, police spokeswoman.

On July 8, McGuyre was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Police said McGuyre was found to have methamphetamine when she was involved in a June 25 multiple vehicle collision on Point Mallard Parkway, just west of Refuge Headquarters Road.

Long said the investigation showed that a Chevy Tahoe driven by McGuyre lost control and hit two trucks and an SUV before colliding head on with a Nissan Versa, which was driven by 30-year-old Ramsey Williams in the northbound lanes.

Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were minor injuries in the three other involved vehicles.

Two children, ages 1 and 4, who were in the vehicle with McGuyre at the time of the crash, were transported to Huntsville Hospital.

Further work by Traffic Homicide Investigators led to the manslaughter charge, Long said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 94°
Florence
Broken Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 96°
Fayetteville
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 94°
Decatur
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 95°
Scottsboro
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 97°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events