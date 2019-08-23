Clear

Decatur police charge suspect in Point Mallard Campground burglary

Joshua Edward Owens

A campgrounds resident reported a burglary at a neighboring residence

Posted: Aug 23, 2019 12:13 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Decatur Police Department has arrested a suspect in a Point Mallard Campground burglary.

About 5:35 p.m. Wednesday, a campgrounds resident reported a burglary at a neighboring residence, said Emme Long, police spokesperson.

Officers found Joshua Edward Owens and charged him with third-degree burglary. His bond was set at $2,500.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 95°
Florence
Few Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 98°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 92°
Decatur
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 98°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 96°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events