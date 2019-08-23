Decatur police charge suspect in Point Mallard Campground burglary

The Decatur Police Department has arrested a suspect in a Point Mallard Campground burglary.
About 5:35 p.m. Wednesday, a campgrounds resident reported a burglary at a neighboring residence, said Emme Long, police spokesperson.
Officers found Joshua Edward Owens and charged him with third-degree burglary. His bond was set at $2,500.
