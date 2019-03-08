Clear
Decatur police charge registered sex offender with rape, incest

Brian Matthew Mills

Posted: Mar. 8, 2019 11:51 AM

Posted By: Josh Rayburn
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Decatur police have arrested a man and charged him with rape and incest.

Brian Matthew Mills, 36, was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree rape and incest.

According to Emme Long, police department spokesperson, the Morgan County Department of Human Resources on March 1 reported to the Decatur Police Department that a juvenile female had disclosed a sexual relationship with Mills.

Detective Birchfield was assigned to the case and was informed that Mills is a registered sex offender, Long said.

According to the Alabama Sex Offender Registry, Mills was convicted of second-degree sodomy in 2008. The victim was 13 years old.

A joint investigation was conducted by the Decatur Police Department, the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, and the Morgan County Department of Human Resources.

Mills was transported to the Morgan County Jail and held in lieu of $100,000 cash bond.

Additional charges are pending, Long said.

