Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Decatur police charge murder suspect, 2 others in robbery

Frankie Lee Bowling Jr and Mark Anthony Stephens Jr and Alexander Cleophus Woods Jr

It took place June 12

Posted: Jun 28, 2021 4:37 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Decatur police say a murder suspect and two other men are responsible for a June 12 robbery.

Frankie Lee Bowling Jr., 47, of Courtland; Mark Anthony Stephens Jr., 19, of Macon, Tenn.; and Alexander Cleophus Woods Jr., 23, of Decatur are charged with robbery for the incident that left a victim with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said.

Bowling and Wood were arrested Monday. Bonds were set at $60,000 each.

Stephens already was in the Morgan County Correctional Facility on a capital murder charge. He has no bond.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 93°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
92° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 96°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
90° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 94°
Decatur
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 93°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 91°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

www.waaytv.com/features/armed-forces-week/ 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events