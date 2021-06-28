Decatur police charge murder suspect, 2 others in robbery

Decatur police say a murder suspect and two other men are responsible for a June 12 robbery.

Frankie Lee Bowling Jr., 47, of Courtland; Mark Anthony Stephens Jr., 19, of Macon, Tenn.; and Alexander Cleophus Woods Jr., 23, of Decatur are charged with robbery for the incident that left a victim with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said.

Bowling and Wood were arrested Monday. Bonds were set at $60,000 each.

Stephens already was in the Morgan County Correctional Facility on a capital murder charge. He has no bond.